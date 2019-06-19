Heat acquires second-round pick in trade with Hawks. Here are the details

Riley: “Not a new culture, but to tightening the screws on a culture that sometimes erodes just a little bit.” Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media during the season-ending press conference at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday April 13, 2019 in Miami.

The Heat has found a way into the second round.

After beginning the day without a second-round selection until 2022, the Heat announced Wednesday evening it acquired a second-round pick at No. 44 overall in Thursday’s NBA Draft from the Hawks in exchange for a future conditional second-round pick and cash considerations. The Hawks announced the conditional second-round selection it received from the Heat is in 2024.

The No. 44 pick originally belonged to the Hornets and was acquired by the Hawks in a previous trade.

The Heat now owns the Nos. 13 and 44 picks in this year’s draft.

Before the trade, the Heat had $3.4 million to include in a move. That money doesn’t count against the cap and is only available until June 30 before it is replenished in full in July to spend during the 2019-20 cap year.

ESPN’s latest mock draft has the Heat taking point guard Shamorie Ponds from St. John’s at No. 44. Prospects who are expected to be drafted in that range include shooting guard Terence Davis from Mississippi, center Daniel Gafford from Arkansas, guard Jordan Poole from Michigan, power forward Isaiah Roby from Nebraska, center Naz Reid from LSU, international forward prospect Deividas Sirvydis, point guard Tremont Waters from LSU, shooting guard DaQuan Jeffries from Tulsa and center Jontay Porter from Missouri.

The Heat’s last second-round pick came in 2015, when it took Josh Richardson at No. 40. Players whom the Heat has landed in the second round in the past include James Ennis at No. 50 in 2013, Justin Hamilton at No. 45 in 2012, Dexter Pittman at No. 32 in 2010, Mario Chalmers at No. 34 in 2008, and Rasual Butler at No. 53 in 2002.

