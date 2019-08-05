Miami Marlins giving Isan Diaz first MLB opportunity, Lewis Brinson chance for redemption

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Isan Diaz has been waiting for this moment. A chance to finally prove himself at the highest level of baseball. A chance to show that his improved production in the minor leagues during the past three months wasn’t a fluke. A chance to go from the Miami Marlins’ second baseman of the future to the team’s second baseman of the present.

Lewis Brinson has been waiting for this moment, too. A chance for redemption. A chance to roam center field on a major-league club again. A chance to show he has improved since the Marlins demoted him on April 30.

The Marlins on Monday gave both their chance — a first for Diaz, possibly a last for Brinson.

The duo will be called up to the big-league club ahead of the Marlins’ doubleheader against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

With that three of the four players the Marlins acquired from the Christian Yelich trade are now with the big-league club, as Jordan Yamamoto has been with the Marlins since June 12. The fourth, outfielder Monte Harrison, is recovering from wrist surgery after being named to the MLB All-Star Futures Game along with Diaz and Sixto Sanchez.

Diaz, the Marlins’ fifth-ranked prospect and the No. 86 overall prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, posted a .305 batting average with 26 home runs, 70 RBI, 49 total extra-base hits and 89 runs scored for the Marlins’ Triple A affiliate New Orleans Baby Cakes. His .973 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging) ranked 13th among eligible batters in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League.

This comes after a 2018 season, his first with the Marlins organization, in which Diaz hit a combined .232 with 13 home runs while striking out 140 times in 511 plate appearances (27.4% of the time) between Double A Jacksonville and New Orleans.

As for Brinson, The Marlins made him their Opening Day starter at center field in 2018 after a strong showing in spring training. They expected bumps in the road, but they wanted to evaluate Brinson over a full season before making rash decisions. He hit .199 with 11 home runs, 42 RBI and 31 runs in 109 games while holding his own defensively.

Another strong spring in 2019 resulted in a second consecutive Opening Day roster spot for the Fort Lauderdale native who played his high school career at Coral Springs. But the Marlins had him on a tighter leash this time.

After 27 games and no signs of improvement (.197 batting average and 28 strikeouts), they pulled the cord and sent him to Triple A.

“I wasn’t doing my job, so I’ve got to go down there and kind of regroup,” Brinson said at the time of his demotion. “I’m taking it as a regrouping process for me, just go down there, regroup and I’ll be back soon.”

Brinson played 81 games with the Baby Cakes and hit .270 with 16 home runs, 35 total extra-base hits, 56 RBI and 56 runs scored. He reached base safely in 12 of his past 14 games, recorded hits in 11 of them and had four multihit outings, including a two home run game on Saturday.

But Brinson likely will watched closely again this season and for the rest of his Marlins tenure considering the rising outfielder talent the team has in its system.

Harrison likely would have received a call-up this season if not for his July wrist injury. Jesus Sanchez, the club’s No. 3 overall prospect obtained from the Rays at the trade deadline, could join the club full-time at some point next year, too.

Three of the Marlins’ top picks from the past two drafts — JJ Bleday, Kameron Misner and Connor Scott — are all left-handed-hitting outfielders who the Marlins hope will be ready for a major-league jump as early as 2021 or 2022.