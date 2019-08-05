Watch Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz homer off Jacob deGrom in his MLB debut

Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz head to the field for pregame warmups before his MLB debut against the New York Mets on Monday, Aug. 5, 2015, at Citi Field in New York jmcpherson@miamiherald.com

Miami Marlins second baseman Isan Diaz didn’t wait too long to show off his power at the major-league level.

Diaz hit a towering home run off New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom in the sixth inning of his MLB debut on Monday for his first major-league hit.

The numbers behind the home run, according to Statcast: 103.4 mph exit velocity off the bat, a 25-degree launch angle and an estimated distance of 422 feet to right-center field.

Diaz, who was promoted to the big leagues ahead of the Marlins’ doubleheader with the Mets, hit 26 home runs for the New Orleans Baby Cakes this season.

Watch the home run here: