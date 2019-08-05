How the Marlins’ new power-hitting prospects have fared since joining the organization

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

Jazz Chisholm, Lewin Diaz and Jesus Sanchez have certainly made their marks early in the Miami Marlins’ organization.

The three power-laden, left-handed-hitting prospects have shown throughout the past week exactly why the Marlins pounced to grab them ahead of MLB’s trade deadline.

Chisholm, who Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill said could be the club’s shortstop of the future, was a double from the cycle in his organizational debut on Thursday, going 3 for 4 with a triple, home run, two RBI and two runs scored while batting second for the Double A Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Miami acquired Chisholm from the Arizona Diamondbacks for starting pitcher Zac Gallen.

Chisholm, ranked as the Marlins’ No. 4 prospect and the No. 59 prospect overall according to MLB Pipeline, has two home runs total in his first four games since the trade.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Diaz, the Marlins’ No. 13 overall prospect and their top-rated first baseman in the minor leagues, hit home runs in three consecutive games for the Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and is batting .240 (6 for 25) through six games. Four of his six hits have gone for extra bases. The Marlins acquired Diaz on July 27 from the Minnesota Twins for Sergio Romo, pitching prospect Chris Vallimont and a pitcher to be named later.

Sanchez, the Marlins’ No. 3 prospect and the only one of the trio in Triple A New Orleans, is hitting .400 (6 for 15) with three home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored. The Marlins acquired Sanchez and hard-throwing reliever Ryne Stanek from the Tampa Bay Rays for Trevor Richards and Nick Anderson.

This and that

▪ Sixto Sanchez has done it again. The Marlins’ top prospect threw six scoreless innings for the Jumbo Shrimp, scattering five hits and two walks while striking out three. Sanchez has now twirled three consecutive scoreless starts, 19 total consecutive scoreless innings and has given up just one earned run total over his last 31 1/3 innings. He has thrown 99 total innings this season, surpassing his career high for a given year (95 in 2017). The Marlins are monitoring him as the minor-league season reaches its final month.

▪ Connor Scott, the Marlins’ 2018 first-round pick, is hitting .444 with a double, triple, home run and five runs scored since being promoted to the Class A Advanced Jupiter Hammerheads. Scott is hitting .375 overall with 11 doubles, two triples, one home run and 11 RBI through his last 25 games between Class A Clinton, Iowa, and Jupiter.

▪ Nick Neidert, limited all year with a right knee tendinitis, made his first start with Triple A New Orleans since April 19. He struck out seven while giving up just two hits and three walks over five scoreless innings.

▪ Left-handed pitcher Trevor Rogers, the Marlins’ first-round pick in 2017 and the club’s No. 9 overall prospect, has been promoted to Double A Jacksonville. The 21-year-old struck out 122 batters while walking just 24 over 110 1/3 innings with Jupiter and gave up two earned runs or fewer while pitching at least six innings in six of his final eight starts for the Hammerheads.