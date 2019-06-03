Who is Kameron Misner, the Miami Marlins’ competitive balance pick in the 2019 MLB Draft?

Marlins CEO Derek Jeter: We’re trying to build something that’s special Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Marlins Chief Executive Officer Derek Jeter talks to the media before start of the first full-squad spring training workout on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Jupiter, FL.

The Miami Marlins continued to add position players to their organization after snagging Vanderbilt outfielder JJ Bleday with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Another outfielder. Another Southeastern Conference player.

With pick No. 35, the first pick of the Competitive Balance A round of the draft, the Marlins selected Missouri center fielder Kameron Misner.

Misner, rated the No. 30 overall player in the draft by MLBPipeline, hit a career-best 10 home runs as a junior to go along with 32 RBI and 54 runs scored but his batting averaged regressed from .360 as a sophomore to .286 as a junior. A 6-4, 213-pound left-handed hitter, Misner has 21 career home runs and 56 total extra-base hits over three seasons with Missouri.

“Misner’s bat speed, strength and the leverage in his 6-foot-4 frame give him huge raw power that he’s just beginning to tap into,” reads his scouting report by MLBPipeline. “He’s a polished hitter with a sound left-handed swing, good balance and a mature approach that had him leading NCAA Division I in walks when he got hurt in 2018. He also has plus speed and the aptitude to steal bases, making him a 20-20 threat. After playing mostly left field as a freshman and a lot of first base as a sophomore, Misner has looked comfortable in center field this spring. He has the quickness and strong arm to patrol anywhere in the outfield, with a chance to stick in center in pro ball and the tools to profile well in right. Scouts love his makeup as well.”