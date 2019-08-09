Manny Diaz says he’ll stick with starter as day of reckoning almost here for Miami QBs

UM Coach Manny Diaz Comments on Starting Quarterback Decision Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz comments on who the starting quarterback might be after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 9, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz comments on who the starting quarterback might be after practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, August 9, 2019.

The “week of all weeks” is about to end with the day of all days for the University of Miami quarterbacks on Saturday.

Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz, who previously said this week would be the most important in the lives of his three quarterbacks vying for the starting job, made it clear Friday that Saturday night’s second fall scrimmage will be the most important factor in choosing “the guy.’’

The three contenders to start in the Aug. 24 season opener against the Florida Gators: redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry, redshirt sophomore Tate Martell and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams.

Diaz also strongly indicated that he would like to stick with the starter he chooses.

“Well, I don’t think so,’’ Diaz said when asked if he would potentially make a quick change if the starter struggles. “Like, what does struggling mean? What does anything mean. When we get a guy, we’re goinna get our guy and we’re going to go play with our guy. That doesn’t mean there’s still not a competition at every position.

“But you know, you got to have a guy, right?

“So, let’s get a guy. Let’s get behind our guy. And let’s go play with our guy.’’

Diaz didn’t specify the location of Saturday’s scrimmage, but said that “of course” it is more important than the first one last Sunday night. He indicated that he and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Dan Enos would put their “heads together’’ and “have a fair swing at who we think the best guy is.’’

Diaz said “in terms of when the announcement will be made, we’re not sure on that yet.”

“It’s something that we’re going to kind of see how we want to do it,’’ the coach continued. “In terms of when the guy is told, maybe you’ll find out, maybe you won’t. I don’t know.’’

The three quarterbacks also spoke to the media Friday, and they all said they believed the competition had been fair and that each had gotten an equitable amount of snaps with the first team.

“We’ve all just been working really hard and focusing on getting better and getting ready for our first game,’’ Williams said. “The guys, we’re really united. We’re a team, so I feel good.”

Williams said he was most pleased with “a lot of things’’ about himself. “I feel like I’m a tough guy. I have a passion. I have the intangibles to really be that guy.

“...My focus is just taking it a day and a step at a time. My focus is [Saturday]... There are definitely things I can get better at... But I’m going to keep working. Perfection is my goal. My mindset is I’m just going to be me. I’m going to go out there and be Jarren Williams and do what I do.’’

Martell said he was pleased with his “timing’’ and “footwork, throwing the ball and just getting in rhythm under center and doing some of the draw, lead action, play-action stuff. ...I feel like I did pretty well out there [in the first scrimmage]. I was on target with a lot of my balls, but there’s always things you can correct when you’re watching film. You’re never going to go out there and play an absolute perfect game. .. We’re all doing really well. ...You can see the growth in all of us.

“Obviously we all want to start, so that’s in the back of your head, but you can’t go out there thinking about it. ...If I go out there and play my game, I feel like everything will work out.’’

Perry said he wasn’t sure where he stood in the competition when it came to his coaches, “but I’m in a good place. I feel like I’m in a good place with my mind and my heart, and with the team, so I’m just ready to see.”

Perry said he was pleased with “getting better every day’’ with his “footwork, eyes — pretty much everything,’’ but that, like the others, he felt the competition was very close.

“They’re both two great quarterbacks,’’ Perry said. “I feel like I’m a great quarterback myself. So, three great quarterbacks competing. It’s going to be close.’’

Diaz spoke about the attributes of each of the contenders.

“Obviously, Jarren is a gifted passer,’’ Diaz said. “He has learned I think the maturity that comes with being a starting quarterback at a place like Miami, and is becoming more and more comfortable with the offense. Jarren’s a guy that actually hit 20 miles an hour this summer. Jarren’s a better athlete than I think people give him credit for — and [for] all the reasons why he was recruited to come here in the first place.

“N’Kosi is the same deal,’’ Diaz said. “N’Kosi is a guy that can move and buy time in the pocket. I think he throws the ball very effortlessly, and can make all the throws. And N’Kosi has been in games. He understands that. He’s a more mature guy than he was a year ago. So, like I said, I mean, the arrow has been pointing up on him as well.”

And this, on Martell, who transferred to UM from Ohio State in January: I think he’s got a toughness that the team respects. I mean, obviously, he can run, he can throw. He’s got some different things in the game plan that can feature with Tate in there.

“We did an overtime drill yesterday, and a one-minute drill today. And all three ended up with touchdowns. It might have been three different quarterbacks leading the three touchdown drives. So like I’ve said all along, all three guys have really elevated their play. And that’s what’ll be fun tomorrow night. Everybody stand on the field and let them go play and we’ll see what happens.”

▪ Former Southern Cal safety Bubba Bolden, who arrived in Coral Gables this week, practiced with the team for the first time Friday. He is wearing jersey No. 21.

▪ Former UCLA defensive end Jaelan Phillips (No. 95), who was added along with Bolden to the UM roster on Thursday, was wearing shorts and a long-sleeved U shirt Friday and watching practice.