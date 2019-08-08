Former UCLA five-star DE Jaelan Phillips (and USC S Bubba Bolden) added to Miami roster

Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Todd Stroud talks camp, choosing lineup Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Todd Stroud spoke with media on August 6, 2019, about the success of training camp, and choosing the defensive lineup for the upcoming season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Todd Stroud spoke with media on August 6, 2019, about the success of training camp, and choosing the defensive lineup for the upcoming season.

Jaelan Phillips, the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect in the Class of 2017 and a former UCLA Bruins defensive end, was officially added to the University of Miami football roster on Thursday.

Also added to the roster on Thursday: former Southern Cal safety Bubba Bolden, who watched practice in street clothes on Wednesday but had not been formally added to the roster. He was seen standing on the sidelines in workout clothes during practice Thursday.

Phillips, listed as a 6-5, 245-pound redshirt sophomore, will sit out this season and be eligible to play in 2020 and 2021. He has been assigned jersey No. 95. Phillips was not seen on the practice field during Thursday’s practice. He must go through the five-day acclimation period mandated by the NCAA.

Phillips announced in December he was withdrawing from UCLA because of “multiple injuries.” He played in seven games as a freshman in 2017, but only four last season, which means, per recent NCAA rules, the 2018 season can be counted as a redshirt year.

The five-star Phillips was ranked the No. 1 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings his senior year at Redlands East Valley in California. He was also the No. 2 prospect in 247Sports’ own rankings, the No. 6 overall prospect in the Rivals.com rankings, and the No. 3 overall prospect and top-ranked defensive player in ESPN’s rankings.

Phillips had 21 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 3 1/2 sacks (second on the team) and two pass breakups his freshman year at UCLA in 2017. Last season in those four games, he had 20 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a quarterback hurry, but he was plagued with injuries, including concussions and a “severe wrist injury,’’ according to the LA Daily News, in January 2018 “from an off-campus scooter accident in which he was hit by a car” and later required intricate surgery.

“...I have decided to withdraw from UCLA,’’ Phillips previously announced on social media. “UCLA is an amazing school, but I am looking to pursue a major in music production/technology, which UCLA does not offer. I’m going to be taking this time to heal and to look over all of my options moving forward. Again, I want to thank everyone who has helped me and believed in me at UCLA, I wish you guys nothing but the best.’’

Not only does UM’s Frost School of Music have a music production program, but Phillips is already friends with UM tight end Brevin Jordan, whom he met during a high school recruiting trip to UCLA. Additionally, Phillips is close friends with former UCLA teammate and defensive tackle Chigozie Nnoruka, who also transferred to Miami and has been practicing with the Hurricanes.