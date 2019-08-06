The public wants to know the starting QB, but Miami coach Manny Diaz might not tell

UM quarterback N’Kosi Perry on preparing for the season University of Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) speaks prepares for football season at the University of Miami's Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Monday, July 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) speaks prepares for football season at the University of Miami's Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Inquiring minds want to know who will be the next University of Miami starting quarterback.

But Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz might not tell — at least might not tell the public and media.

Diaz spoke to reporters Tuesday after UM’s first practice following its Sunday scrimmage, and was asked if he anticipated publicly naming a starting quarterback early next week, after he decides on one following Saturday’s second fall scrimmage.

“That depends,’’ Diaz answered. “That’s something that we’ll have to talk about inside, whether we choose to announce that or not.”

The three quarterbacks vying for the starting job are redshirt sophomore N’Kosi Perry, redshirt sophomore Tate Martell and redshirt freshman Jarren Williams.

On Tuesday during media viewing, Perry took the first-team snaps, followed by Martell and then Williams. Williams looked sharp and the most consistent.

Is there any chance Diaz will play two quarterbacks in the Aug. 24 opener against the Florida Gators at Camping World Stadium in Orlando?

“Well, you can’t say there’s not a possibility that two guys could play, right?” Diaz said, “because you can’t predict what will happen on game day. But we’re certainly looking for a guy to be our guy.”

Asked if he’s seeing separation among the quarterbacks, Diaz said, “I think we’re seeing — maybe the better word is elevation from the quarterbacks. They all continue to get better. They all continue to make plays. … This week is going to determine it.

“Compared to where we were in April, compared to even where we were eight days ago, we’re better... We’re going to be OK. It’s just that we don’t want to be OK. So it’s better than it was, but better, that’s not good enough.”

Diaz also was asked about the combined 71 percent quarterback accuracy during the first scrimmage. Was it a function of the offense being that good or the defense showing holes and mental lapses?

“I’ve said it multiple times,’’ Diaz said. “There are places where the quarterback can throw the ball. ...The offense I think got 22 yards after the catch. So when they’re completing passes they weren’t going anywhere afterwards. So, is that good execution in terms of the quarterback finding the open guy and the defense getting the guy on the ground without any damage after that?

“We didn’t have as many explosive plays as we’d like on offense. Is that because of guys not being able to break tackles or because of guys doing a good job of tackling?

“That’s always the hard part. You’re not sure which side you’re really rooting for. But I do think the quarterbacks are coming to the understanding that there’s going to be somebody available for them to go to in this offense. That’s what we talk about — decision-making and accuracy to get the ball to our playmakers and let them go.”

Also speaking to the media Tuesday were receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

▪ Stubblefield on junior Jeff Thomas, who was dismissed from the team last season but rejoined it before this one:

“We’re going to challenge the heck out of Jeff. Jeff has a chance to be very special... and we’re going to continue to challenge Jeff, and like I said earlier, to play to the Miami standard. He’s definitely trying to answer it, and we’re not going to let off.

“I try not to have my head buried in the sand, so I’m not oblivious to things. I know that the relationship has continued to be built, but I think that we are on the right path, I think that he is starting to trust me. I think I’ve been consistent with what I’ve said. I’ve been consistent with my actions and that’s what I ask of him, as well.”

▪ Fans can exhale regarding talented sophomore running back Cam’Ron Harris, who left the scrimmage field Sunday after he sustained what appeared to be a right knee injury. Harris practiced with the rest of the running backs Tuesday, but he was wearing a black, elasticized brace on his right knee. He seemed to be moving pretty well.

▪ The most notable depth chart change from the scrimmage was on the offensive line. John Campbell, a 6-5, 310-pound redshirt freshman, bumped 6-5, 302-pound redshirt sophomore Kai-Leon Herbert from the first-team unit and began the team period Tuesday as the starting right tackle. The rest of the offensive line remained the same with Zion Nelson at left tackle, Navaughn Donaldson at left guard, Corey Gaynor at center and DJ Scaife at right guard.

“I’ve got to find the five best, so there’s a lot of moving parts right now,’’ Barry said. “We’ve got some guys that are battling, but we’re trying to find the five best.”

Does Barry think he has enough depth to rotate?

“I don’t know that I can answer that yet, but ideally that’s what I’d like.”