Podcast: So the Hurricanes are really less than a week away from picking a quarterback?

Coach Manny Diaz talks fall scrimmage, possible QB announcement UM football head coach Manny Diaz talks with members of the media after practice on August 6, 2019. Diaz spoke about team goals and the possibility of announcing a starting quarterback soon. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK UM football head coach Manny Diaz talks with members of the media after practice on August 6, 2019. Diaz spoke about team goals and the possibility of announcing a starting quarterback soon.

It’s hard to believe, but the Miami Hurricanes, by this time next week, will know who’s starting at quarterback against the Florida Gators on Aug. 24 when the season begins in Orlando.

Coach Manny Diaz said at Atlantic Coast Conference media days last month the plan is for Miami to pick its quarterback after its second scrimmage and he has reiterated the timeline since. Well, the second scrimmage is just a few days away and the quarterback competition still appears to be totally up for grabs.

On the latest episode of the Eye on the U podcast, David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan, the Hurricanes beat writer for the Miami Herald, explore this contradiction and try to figure out just who might have the edge heading into the second scrimmage this weekend. Jarren Williams looked like the most consistent performer at practice Tuesday and performed well in the first scrimmage Sunday, but he was third in line in most drills Tuesday behind fellow quarterbacks N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell. Perry, meanwhile, continues to make some of the best throws of fall camp, while also committing some of the worst errors and Martell keeps providing a steadying force even when some of his physical limitations are apparent.

The biggest question of the 2019 season will be answered by next week, even if we don’t all learn the answer until the Hurricanes take the field at Camping World Stadium later this month.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

It isn’t the only question remaining for the next few weeks leading into the 2019 season. We also tackle the offensive line, which appears as unsettled as ever after John Campbell replaced Kai-Leon Herbert as the first-team right tackle Tuesday in the first post-scrimmmage practice.

It isn’t all doom and gloom in Coral Gables, though. The defensive line is living up to expectations, safety Gurvan Hall has helped lock down a previously uncertain secondary and Diaz has his defense on track for another big season.

The offense, on the other hand...