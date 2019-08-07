Former USC Trojan — new Miami Hurricanes safety — Bubba Bolden arrives, views practice

UM quarterback N’Kosi Perry on preparing for the season University of Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) speaks prepares for football season at the University of Miami's Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Monday, July 29, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) speaks prepares for football season at the University of Miami's Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Monday, July 29, 2019.

Bubba Bolden has arrived in Coral Gables.

Former first-team Parade All-American Bolden, listed in the University of Miami media guide as a 6-3, 200-pound redshirt sophomore, was on the sideline of Hurricanes practice Wednesday, carefully observing the defense.

He looked leaner than the 200 pounds listed, but we will find out more after he joins the team for practice.

Bolden, who will wear jersey number 21, went to Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High with Canes quarterback Tate Martell and tight end Brevin Jordan. He is listed as a redshirt sophomore, as he spent the 2017 season at USC (13 games, eight tackles) and then attended a junior college. So, he can play immediately after he is cleared to practice, but obviously has a lot of catching up to do.

Per NCAA requirements, Bolden would have to go through the five-day acclimation period, which can actually start off the formal practice field, per UM.

Bolden was rated the nation’s seventh-best safety by Rivals for the recruiting class of 2017, and 61st-best overall athlete. He was also a Max Preps first-team All-American and USA Today All-Nevada Defensive Player of the Year. Bolden had 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions (one touchdown return), one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and one blocked field goal as Bishop Gorman won its eighth consecutive state title in 2016 and third straight USA Today national championship.

