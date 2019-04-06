Bengals release ex-UM star Mark Walton days after he was arrested for 3rd time this year

Bengals running back Mark Walton snatches phone from neighbor’s hand Prosecutors released video of NFL football player Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor's hand during a dispute at a Miami condo building. Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery on Feb. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Prosecutors released video of NFL football player Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor's hand during a dispute at a Miami condo building. Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery on Feb. 16, 2019.

Former Miami Hurricanes running back Mark Walton is now a free agent days after his latest run in with the law.

The Cincinnati Bengals announced Saturday morning that they have waived the former Booker T. Washington High and UM standout.

“It’s important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said via the team’s website. “For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don’t want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate.”

The news comes two days after Walton was arrested on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving stemming from a high-speed car chase that happened in North Miami-Dade on the night of March 12.

The arrest was Walton’s third this year.

Walton was previously arrested in February on a charge of misdemeanor battery after police said he got into an argument with a couple at his Brickell condo. He is also awaiting trial on a January misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest.

The Bengals drafted Walton in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft after a promising but injury-plagued college career at UM. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. Walton rushed for just 34 yards on 14 carries during his rookie season in Cincinnati.

