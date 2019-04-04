Ex-Canes star Mark Walton shot by police Taser and arrested for third time this year

Bengals running back Mark Walton snatches phone from neighbor’s hand Prosecutors released video of NFL football player Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor's hand during a dispute at a Miami condo building. Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery on Feb. 16, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Prosecutors released video of NFL football player Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor's hand during a dispute at a Miami condo building. Walton was charged with misdemeanor battery on Feb. 16, 2019.

Mark Walton, the former University of Miami football star now a running back for the Cincinnati Bengals, has been arrested for the third time in less than three months.

The 21-year-old NFL player surrendered Thursday to face felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, marijuana possession and reckless driving stemming from a high-speed car chase that happened on the night of March 12 in North Miami-Dade.

According to court documents, Miami-Dade police officers tried to pull over Walton’s rented BMW because it was speeding and weaving in and out of traffic. The car abruptly pulled over in the front yard of a home in the 2300 block of Northwest 86th Street.

One officer saw Walton getting out of the car and ordered the him to the ground. The speedy running back fell to the ground, the warrant said, but then “sprang to his feet” and ran off.

During the foot chase, an officer shot Walton in the back with a Taser stun gun, the warrant said. But Walton dislodged the electrified prongs, ran off and vanished, police said.

Officers searched the car and found 14 grams of marijuana, a 9 mm carbine rifle and several fully loaded clips, police said. The rifle had been legally purchased by the running back, records show. Walton had also rented the BMW in his own name, police said. The officer who fired the stun gun also identified Walton as the man who led him on a chase.

At the time of the chase, Walton was already facing two earlier criminal cases in his hometown.

On Feb. 16, Miami police said, Walton snatched a phone from a neighbor at his Brickell condo building during an argument with a neighbor in a parking garage. He was charged with misdemeanor battery for the ensuing scuffle.

The running back is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest in January.

Walton was drafted in the fourth round last year by the Bengals after a promising but injury-plagued career at UM. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. In Cincinnati, he saw limited duty, rushing 14 times for only 34 yards.