‘The f___ wrong with you?’ Video shows ex-Cane Mark Walton snatch cell from neighbor

Prosecutors have released video that shows ex-University of Miami star running back Mark Walton snatching a phone from a neighbor’s hand during a confrontation at Brickell condo building.
Walton, 21, is facing trial in Miami for a misdemeanor battery charge.
Police said Walton’s black Jaguar SUV was blocking the entrance to the parking garage at the Brickell on the River building on Feb. 16. A couple trying to drive in asked him to move and he “ignored her request,” according to a Miami police report.
An argument ensured. The woman in the passenger seat, Paulina Nowak, began recording him with her cellphone as the driver began dialing 911. The video clip shows Walton cursed and dialed 911 on his phone.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
“I’ll call them for you,” Walton said, walking away and gesturing to his crotch. “The f__k wrong with you?”
Nowak got out of the car and walked up to Walton, who was talking to several other men. “Who is that?” the woman said. “Is it OK?”
The clip ends when Walton suddenly grabbed the cellphone from Nowak. Miami police said a scuffle broke out both suffered minor scratches.
Walton was drafted in the fourth round last year by the Bengals after a promising but injury-plagued career at UM. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. In Cincinnati, he saw limited duty, rushing 14 times for only 34 yards.
The running back is also awaiting trial on a misdemeanor marijuana possession arrest in January. Neither charge will likely result in any jail time, but Walton could face punishment from the NFL.
Walton has pleaded not guilty. “The case is working its way through the justice system and I’m confident that in the end, Mr. Walton will be found innocent of these charges,” said his attorney, Michael Gottlieb.
Comments