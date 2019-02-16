Mark Walton, former Canes star now with the Cincinnati Bengals, arrested in Miami

Former University of Miami star running back Mark Walton was arrested late Friday on a charge of misdemeanor battery after police said he got into an argument with a couple at his Brickell condo.
Walton, now a backup with the Cincinnati Bengals, has already posted bond and left a Miami-Dade County jail.
Police said Walton’s car was obstructing the entrance to the building’s parking garage. Another couple in a car trying to get into the garage asked him to move the car and an argument ensued.
The woman started recording Walton with her cellphone camera and he grew angry and snatched the phone from her, according to a police spokeswoman. He and the woman got into a tussle, both suffering scratches in the altercation, police said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The 21-year-old football player was drafted in the fourth round last year by the Bengals after a promising, but injury-plagued career at UM. He rushed for 1,117 yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016. In Cincinnati, he saw limited duty, rushing 14 times for only 34 yards.
Walton has a previous brush with the law. In 2016, he was arrested on a charge of drunk driving, a case that was later dropped. His attorney later claimed he’d been the victim of a bizarre set-up by a woman who falsely accused him of impersonating a police officer.
Comments