Miami Herald Logo
Miami com Logo
FL Keys News Logo
El Nuevo Herald Logo

Sports

How many HBCUs are in Florida? Here’s where they are and some of their famous alumni

Florida Memorial University President Jaffus Hardrick speaks during a joint commencement ceremony for students graduating in the class of 2020 and 2021 at the FMU campus in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
Florida Memorial University President Jaffus Hardrick speaks during a joint commencement ceremony for students graduating in the class of 2020 and 2021 at the FMU campus in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. SAM NAVARRO Special for the Miami Herald

READ MORE

A South Florida classic returns

HBCU culture will be celebrated throughout Labor Day weekend as Florida A&M plays Jackson State at Hard Rock Stadium in the first Orange Blossom Classic since 1978.

Expand All
Expect ‘a celebration of Blackness’ with the return of the Orange Blossom Classic

Expect ‘a celebration of Blackness’ with the return of the Orange Blossom Classic
‘It’s great for this city’: Why Orange Blossom Classic, Miami Gardens are ‘perfect fit.’

‘It’s great for this city’: Why Orange Blossom Classic, Miami Gardens are ‘perfect fit.’
Deion Sanders, other NFL greats raise profile, lead resurgence of HBCU football

Deion Sanders, other NFL greats raise profile, lead resurgence of HBCU football
The Orange Blossom Classic is more than a football game. Here’s a schedule of events

The Orange Blossom Classic is more than a football game. Here’s a schedule of events
How many HBCUs are in Florida? Here’s where they are and some of their famous alumni

How many HBCUs are in Florida? Here’s where they are and some of their famous alumni

The Orange Blossom Classic highlights two Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a football game and an event schedule away from the gridiron highlighted by the Battle of the Bands and a concert.

Florida A&M is one of the participants in the game, having to face Jackson State, which is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Florida State alumnus Deion Sanders.

How many HBCU schools are in Florida? Where are they located? What are they known for?

Here’s a look at the Florida HBCU programs:

Bethune-Cookman University

Location: Daytona Beach

Famous alumni: Marjorie Joyner, Harry T. Moore, Lucille O’Neal, Yvonne Scarlett-Golden, Darnell Lamont Walker, Allen & Allen, Nakera Simms-Symonette, James Dean, William H. Turner, Kevin Ferguson (Kimbo Slice), Larry Little, Cy McLairen.

Known for: Intercollegiate athletic programs and instrumental and choral groups.

Edward Waters College

Location: Jacksonville

Sports Pass is your ticket to Miami sports

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Miami area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER

Famous alumni: Buck O’Neil, Frederick Douglas Harper, Nat Glover, A. Philip Randolph, Rahman Johnson, Betty Holzendorf, Leonard F. Morse, Jim “Cannonball” Butler, Reggie Brown, Samuel Charles.

Known for: Florida’s first independent institution of higher learning as well as Florida’s first institution established for the education of Black Americans.

Florida A&M University

Location: Tallahassee

Famous alumni: Meredith Clark, Blanche G. Ely, Raymond A. Brown, John W. Thompson, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Alcee Hastings, Andrew Gillum, Kwame Kilpatrick, Andre Dawson, Althea Gibson, Meadowlark Lemon, Pam Oliver, Anika Noni Rose, Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, Common, K. Michelle, Jami Valentine Miller.

Known for: Pharmacy and engineering degrees such as biomedical, chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical, etc.

Florida Memorial University

Location: Miami Gardens

Famous alumni: Barrington Irving Jr., Harry T. Moore, Freddie Lee Peterkin, Jeff Henderson, Sybrina Fulton, Eartha M.M. White, Howard Thurman.

Known for: Research and education, and is the only HBCU in South Florida.

Profile Image of Jason Dill
Jason Dill
Sports reporter Jason has covered high school, college and pro sports since joining the Bradenton Herald in 2010. He’s won Florida Press Club awards for sports feature and column writing. He currently writes college and pro sports stories for the McClatchy East Region real-time team.
  Comments  