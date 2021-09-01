How many HBCUs are in Florida? Here’s where they are and some of their famous alumni

Florida Memorial University President Jaffus Hardrick speaks during a joint commencement ceremony for students graduating in the class of 2020 and 2021 at the FMU campus in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Saturday, May 8, 2021. Special for the Miami Herald

The Orange Blossom Classic highlights two Historically Black Colleges and Universities with a football game and an event schedule away from the gridiron highlighted by the Battle of the Bands and a concert.

Florida A&M is one of the participants in the game, having to face Jackson State, which is coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Florida State alumnus Deion Sanders.

How many HBCU schools are in Florida? Where are they located? What are they known for?

Here’s a look at the Florida HBCU programs:

Bethune-Cookman University

▪ Location: Daytona Beach

▪ Famous alumni: Marjorie Joyner, Harry T. Moore, Lucille O’Neal, Yvonne Scarlett-Golden, Darnell Lamont Walker, Allen & Allen, Nakera Simms-Symonette, James Dean, William H. Turner, Kevin Ferguson (Kimbo Slice), Larry Little, Cy McLairen.

▪ Known for: Intercollegiate athletic programs and instrumental and choral groups.

Edward Waters College

▪ Location: Jacksonville

▪ Famous alumni: Buck O’Neil, Frederick Douglas Harper, Nat Glover, A. Philip Randolph, Rahman Johnson, Betty Holzendorf, Leonard F. Morse, Jim “Cannonball” Butler, Reggie Brown, Samuel Charles.

▪ Known for: Florida’s first independent institution of higher learning as well as Florida’s first institution established for the education of Black Americans.

Florida A&M University

▪ Location: Tallahassee

▪ Famous alumni: Meredith Clark, Blanche G. Ely, Raymond A. Brown, John W. Thompson, Keisha Lance Bottoms, Alcee Hastings, Andrew Gillum, Kwame Kilpatrick, Andre Dawson, Althea Gibson, Meadowlark Lemon, Pam Oliver, Anika Noni Rose, Julian “Cannonball” Adderley, Common, K. Michelle, Jami Valentine Miller.

▪ Known for: Pharmacy and engineering degrees such as biomedical, chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical, etc.

Florida Memorial University

▪ Location: Miami Gardens

▪ Famous alumni: Barrington Irving Jr., Harry T. Moore, Freddie Lee Peterkin, Jeff Henderson, Sybrina Fulton, Eartha M.M. White, Howard Thurman.

▪ Known for: Research and education, and is the only HBCU in South Florida.