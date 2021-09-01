The Orange Blossom Classic is more than a football game. Here’s a schedule of events

The Orange Blossom Classic makes a long-awaited return to South Florida at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Deion Sanders-led Jackson State Tigers are facing host Florida A&M in a game last held in 1978. But it isn’t just about the football game, which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 5.

There are plenty of other activities going on that give it a bowl-like feel and big-time atmosphere, most notably the Battle of the Bands with Jackson State’s “Sonic Boom of the South” versus FAMU’s “Marching 100.”

Here’s a look at the week’s festivities:

Thursday, Sept. 2

Orange Blossom Classic VIP Mixer (by invite only) held at the Orange Blossom Restaurant, 7 p.m.-midnight. The restaurant is located at 2000 Collins Ave. No. 7, Miami Beach.

Friday, Sept. 3

Careers in sports and entertainment symposium at Hard Rock Stadium (club level second floor north gate), 9 a.m.-11 a.m. with doors opening at 8 a.m.

CareerSource hosted recruitment job fair at Hard Rock Stadium (club level second floor north gate), 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

The GMCVB Commissioner’s welcome reception and luncheon at Hard Rock Stadium (club level second floor north gate), noon-2 p.m. A cocktail reception begins at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 4

Orange Blossom Classic parade in Miami Gardens starts at 9 a.m. from Carol City High and ends at 11 a.m. at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreation Center.

Empowermentfest and Health Village at the Betty T. Fergusion Community Center, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Doors open at 10 a.m.

Battle of the Bands at the Ansin Sports Complex, 10801 Miramar Boulevard, Miramar, 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m.

Bacardi Welcome to the 305 Pregame Concert at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Featured acts include Uncle Luke, Ball Greezy, Trick Daddy, Trina and JT Money.

Sunday, Sept. 5

Denny’s Orange Blossom Classic official tailgate and football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Parking lot and tailgate begins at 11 a.m., stadium gates open at 1 p.m., and kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.