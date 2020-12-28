Miami Herald Logo
A decomposed body of woman was found in a South Beach apartment. It was homicide, cops say

A Saturday phone call about a dead person inside an apartment started a Miami Beach murder mystery with which police would like the public’s help.

What Miami Beach police say they know: the woman’s body found at 12:37 p.m. Saturday inside an apartment at 659 Meridian Ave. was “in the advanced stages of decomposition.” The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office has ruled the cause of death a homicide.

What they don’t know: the identity of the woman and, if it’s a homicide, who left or put her there and how did that person do it.

Anyone with information can call Miami Beach police at 305-673-7901 or, to stay anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

