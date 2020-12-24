One person is dead in a second Christmas Eve shooting in South Florida, police say

A second shooting in South Florida on Christmas Eve has left another man dead. The shooting happened around 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of Northwest Sixth Place, Fort Lauderdale police said.

As with a fatal shooting in Miami-Dade at 1:23 a.m., the victim was a man sitting in a car. Fort Lauderdale paramedics took him to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died from the gunshot wounds.

The Christmas Eve deaths were the fifth and sixth shooting fatalities this week in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Palm Beach County region:

▪ Derek Becker, a 21-year-old student and college baseball player, who transferred from Iona University to Keiser University this year, was found shot to death in his West Palm Beach off-campus apartment Sunday morning.

▪ Around 1 a.m. Sunday, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office found two men shot, one of whom died, in the 100 block of Lake Worth Beach’s North E. Street.

▪ A Monday morning shooting in West Miami-Dade’s Doral View Apartments killed one man and sent another to the hospital. Miami-Dade police didn’t release the name of the victim, only that he was in his 20s, but the only homicide listed that day by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s office was shooting victim Ivan Mir Brodsky, 21.

▪ Wednesday night, Hollywood police released photos of a man they wanted to talk to after that morning’s fatal shooting in the 1900 block of Hollywood Boulevard, near Young Circle.