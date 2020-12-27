Shootings during Christmas weekend kill two and wound four, Boynton Beach police say

A woman found in Sunday’s first minutes became the second murder victim and sixth gunshot victim in three days for the Boynton Beach police department.

Police say they found the woman in the 2000 block of Northeast Third Street around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s victim was found about a mile and a half from Sara Sims Park, where someone shot into a large group of people Christmas night, killing one and injuring four.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact Boynton Beach police via the website; at 561-732-8116; or can call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-8477 (TIPS).