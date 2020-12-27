Miami Herald Logo
Shootings during Christmas weekend kill two and wound four, Boynton Beach police say

A woman found in Sunday’s first minutes became the second murder victim and sixth gunshot victim in three days for the Boynton Beach police department.

Police say they found the woman in the 2000 block of Northeast Third Street around 12:14 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday’s victim was found about a mile and a half from Sara Sims Park, where someone shot into a large group of people Christmas night, killing one and injuring four.

Anyone with information on either shooting can contact Boynton Beach police via the website; at 561-732-8116; or can call Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-8477 (TIPS).

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
