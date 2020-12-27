1 woman dead after second Dania Beach Christmas Week homicide, sheriff’s office says

A woman was found shot dead outside the Sheridan Lake Apartments Saturday night, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, continuing a Christmas Week of deadly shootings throughout South Florida.

Dania Beach’s second homicide in four days happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the same time as Wednesday’s fatal shooting. BSO said a call about gunshots in the area drew deputies to 321 E. Sheridan St., where the woman was found.

The woman’s family had not been notified, so her name was not officially released. She was the 10th person in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties found dead from gunshot wounds or with gunshot wounds that eventually killed them between Dec. 20 and Saturday night.

Anyone who knows anything about the shooting on the Dania Beach/Hollywood border can contact BSO homicide Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4210. For those looking to stay anonymous, but want to be eligible for a reward up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest, they can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 (TIPS) or the Broward Crime Stoppers website.