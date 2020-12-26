Miami-Dade County
Miami shooting injures three adults and a juvenile, police say
Miami police are investigating a shooting that injured four people — including a juvenile — Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 61st Street, police said.
Police say three adults and one juvenile have been taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their identities and condition have not yet been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
