Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Miami-Dade County

One person killed in double shooting of men sitting in a car, Miami-Dade police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Miami-Dade during the first hours of Thursday, police said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the men were in a parked car near Northwest 115th Street and 25th Avenue when another man walked up and shot them around 1:20 a.m.

One man died in the car. The other man was taken to an area hospital.

The victims’ names weren’t released nor has any suspect information been released yet.

This developing story will be updated.

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service