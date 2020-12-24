One person killed in double shooting of men sitting in a car, Miami-Dade police say

Two men were shot, one fatally, in Miami-Dade during the first hours of Thursday, police said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the men were in a parked car near Northwest 115th Street and 25th Avenue when another man walked up and shot them around 1:20 a.m.

One man died in the car. The other man was taken to an area hospital.

The victims’ names weren’t released nor has any suspect information been released yet.

This developing story will be updated.