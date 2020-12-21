One man killed, another critically injured in a Miami-Dade apartment shooting, cops say

A domestic violence shooting in West Miami-Dade on Monday morning left two men shot, one of them the father of the infant child in the apartment, county police said.

Police don’t know yet whether the infant’s father is the man declared dead in the Doral View Apartments unit at 1012 NW 87th Ave. or the man lying in critical condition in Kendall Regional Hospital. Also unclear about the 4:35 a.m. tragedy: who shot whom and the role of the woman who was present.

What they do know is “a verbal dispute escalated,” Miami-Dade police officer Khristopher Welch said. “Two firearms were located on the scene.”

The names of the victims haven’t been released yet.

This developing story will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.