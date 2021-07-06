Miami Beach
Three more victims recovered from rubble of Surfside condo collapse have been identified
Three people pulled from the rubble of the Surfside condominium collapse Monday have been identified.
Miami-Dade police say the victims are: Nancy Kress Levin, 76, Jay Kleiman, 52 and Francis Fernandez, 67.
By Tuesday evening the death toll had climbed to 36. Of the 36 people, 29 — including the three released today — have been named.
The 26 victims who had already been identified are: Tzvi Ainsworth, 68; Ingrid Ainsworth, 66; David Epstein, 58; Gonzalo Torre,81; Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Stella Cattarossi, 7; Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Bonnie Epstein, 56; Magaly Elena Delgado, 80; Lucia Guara, 10; Emma Guara 4; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Hilda Noriega, 92; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.
