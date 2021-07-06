Three more victims recovered from rubble of Surfside condo collapse have been identified

Three people pulled from the rubble of the Surfside condominium collapse Monday have been identified.

Miami-Dade police say the victims are: Nancy Kress Levin, 76, Jay Kleiman, 52 and Francis Fernandez, 67.

By Tuesday evening the death toll had climbed to 36. Of the 36 people, 29 — including the three released today — have been named.

The 26 victims who had already been identified are: Tzvi Ainsworth, 68; Ingrid Ainsworth, 66; David Epstein, 58; Gonzalo Torre,81; Graciela Cattarossi, 48; Stella Cattarossi, 7; Maria Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Bonnie Epstein, 56; Magaly Elena Delgado, 80; Lucia Guara, 10; Emma Guara 4; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Hilda Noriega, 92; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.