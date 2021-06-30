As the death toll from Surfside collapse rises, 4 more people named — including 2 children

Four more victims who were pulled from the rubble of the Surfside building collapse Wednesday have been identified. Two of them are children.

The victims are Lucia Guara, 10, Emma Guara, 4, Anaely Rodriguez, 42 and Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21.

Earlier Wednesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that four victims had been found.

By the evening conference, Levine Cava announced that two children had been recovered

In total, six bodies were recovered Wednesday. Two people have not yet been identified.

The death toll now stands at 18. Rescuers continued the difficult task of sifting through the mound of debris Wednesday night.

There are still 145 people missing.

The 12 victims who have already been identified are: Hilda Noriega, 92; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.