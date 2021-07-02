College student in Surfside to attend a funeral with her boyfriend among the missing

Deborah Berezdivin, a college student from Puerto Rico, is among the missing following the condo collapse in Surfside.

Warm, kind hearted, bubbly and always positive.

That’s how college friends of Deborah Berezdivin, who went missing when Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, describe the George Washington University student from Puerto Rico.

“She always brings out the best in her friends,” the message posted on GW’s Hillel Instagram page reads. “Deborah is the type of person that would do anything for her loved ones and will always tell you what is right.”

Berezdivin, who is a youth leader in Puerto Rico’s tight-knit Jewish community, had been staying in the condo with her boyfriend, who is also missing, for a funeral. Her uncle Jay Kleiman, who was visiting his mother Nancy Kress Levin on the floor below, had traveled from the island for the same event. His brother Frank, lived a few doors away. Along with Berezdivin, Kleiman and his mother have not been found since the building collapse. His brother was pulled lifeless from the rubble on Monday.

Berezdivin is Costa Rican on her mother’s side. She was raised in the San Juan metropolitan area, and attended Baldwin School, a local private academy.

While at Baldwin, she was an honors student involved in the student council. She also presided the Puerto Rico chapter of Young Judaea, a local youth club focused on Jewish leadership, community, and values.

She is “very committed to the educational mission of the movement, something she learned from his family,” said Diego Mendelbaum, the religious leader and community director of the Jewish Community Center of Puerto Rico/Shaare Zedeck synagogue.

Berezdivin, along with her family, is a member of the San Juan-area temple. She has a talented eye for photography, snapping carefully composed, colorful photos of streets, people and nature during travels to Cuba.

She attended Tulane University for her freshman year of college before transferring to George Washington University in D.C. The rising college junior describes herself as an “aspiring marketing major and art history minor,” and that she hopes to advance her education in the art business and luxury fashion.

Friends from college said Berezdivin has a “huge love” for “sushi, fashion, and her favorite show, ‘Sex and the City.’” This summer, she was combining her professional passions as a marketing intern with the label of Uruguayan fashion designer Gabriela Hearst in New York City, according to her Linkedin.

Clara, Berezdivin’s mom—for whom no moment with her daughters is too big or small to record—chronicles her deep love for Deborah on her social media.

“Papi and I are filled with great joy but even more so a pride that does not fit within us,” she wrote on the day of Berezdivin’s college acceptance to Tulane in December 2017.

When her daughter cut her black straight hair to her shoulders in March 2017, donating the rest, Clara thanked her child “for being so special and aware of the suffering of others.”

On a birthday post her mother described her child, who she called “a butterfly,” as “always free, and always happy.”

“May you continue like this all your life …” the mother wished her daughter as she began one more year of life.