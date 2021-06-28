‘Super mom’ who recently married long-time boyfriend died in Surfside condo collapse

Ana Ortiz, a hard-working mother who lived on the 7th floor of Champlain Towers South with her son and newlywed husband, was killed after the residential building collapsed last Thursday.

“They are in heaven, and they left together. They died together, ” said sister Nicole Ortiz, in an interview with daily El Nuevo Día, who added she was resolute in her Christian faith during this difficult time.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed that Ortiz and her child Luis Bermúdez, 26, had been identified as victims on Sunday night.

The pair disappeared in the darkness and rubble along with Ortiz’s husband Frankie Kleiman. Frankie’s mother, Nancy Kress Levin, lived on the same floor, and his brother, Jay Kleiman was visiting from Puerto Rico at the time of the collapse. The three Kleimans have been missing since the building fell down Thursday, leaving rubble, shards, and debris where the 12-story residential tower once stood. The families occupied the units 702 and 712.

Ana Isabel Ortiz, who was Puerto Rican, was born on August 17, 1974. Ortiz graduated from the Nuestra Señora de la Providencia school in Cupey, a neighborhood in the outskirts of San Juan.

“She’s a rock star. And gorgeous, and she worked, [she is] an independent woman. And on top of that, a super mom,” said Alex Garcia, a close friend of Frankie and Ana.

It was Garcia who set up the couple on a blind date. They dated for years and built a life together. Three weeks before the condo collapsed they had married, he told the Miami Herald.

Garcia last saw Ana, Frankie and Luis at a Father’s Day party in Boca Ratón, where a group of tight-knit, diasporic Puerto Ricans congregated for a lechonada.

At the open-air pig roast, the couple spent hours chatting and laughing with friends and spoke about a postal office they had recently set up together. They were excited about the venture, friends said.

“New beginnings,” Frankie wrote about the new venture.

Facebook

People who knew the 46 year old said she was committed to giving Bermúdez, who had muscular dystrophy and used a wheelchair, the best life possible.

The mother and son went on excursions around Florida and Puerto Rico, visiting the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens in Delray Beach, Wynwood Walls in Miami, and Old San Juan back on the island. They checked out the exhibitions at Art Basel together in Miami Beach in 2019.

Once, Ortiz posted an affectionate note her son had written to her. In blue ink, Bermúdez told his mother that he loved her so much, his love didn’t fit in the world.

Facebook

“You have taught me what it means to be a gentleman and to differentiate between good and bad,” wrote Bermúdez, who had difficulty using his fingers, in the hand-written letter from 2013. “I thank you for always being here for what I need, for giving me helpful advice and for raising me and helping me become the person that I am today. So I am proud to be your son every day of my life.”

“My best gift ever! I love you more, Luis,” she responded to message her son had written to her.