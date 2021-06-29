‘Always smiling.’ Joyful father of two Michael Altman died in Surfside collapse

Michael (l) and Nicholas Altman stand next to each other in this recent photo.

Michael David Altman was born in Costa Rica, but moved to the United States with his parents when he was around 4 years old, his son Nicholas said.

Altman, 50, is among the 12 people confirmed Tuesday to have died in Thursday’s collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside. The official count of people unaccounted for in the building Tuesday was 149 as of Tuesday.

Police released Altman’s name Monday night, as well as the names of two other people who died in the building. Rescuers recovered his body earlier that day.

Nicholas Altman, 23, lives in Boca Raton with his brother, Jeffrey, 22. They are both college students.

Michael Altmand stands with his son, Nicholas Altman. Courtesy of Nicholas Altman

Nicholas told the Miami Herald Tuesday that his father was a “very loving guy. Always smiling. He was very fun and loved to tell jokes.”

Michael Altman was an accountant who lived in the 1101 unit of the Champlain Towers South building for more than six years. The condo unit has been in the family since the 1980s, Nicholas said. He was a dual citizen of the United States and Costa Rica, his son said.

“He was a warm man. He conquered a lot of obstacles in his life, and always came out on top,” Nicholas said. “He always inspired my brother and I to be successful in life.”

Michael is also survived by his parents, Anita and Alan Altman, who are both in their 70s, Nicholas said.

“He was a great father, and a great son to my grandparents,” Nicholas said.