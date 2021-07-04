Man, 58, identified as latest victim in Surfside collapse. His wife was found days earlier

Bonnie and David Epstein Frances Wang, CBS4

Miami-Dade police on Sunday afternoon identified one victim whose body was pulled from the rubble of the partially collapsed Surfside condominium tower near Miami Beach.

David Epstein, 58, was recovered on Friday and identified by police on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 24 people on Saturday with more than 121 people still unaccounted for after the collapse of Champlain Towers South, authorities said. No new victims had been found on Sunday morning.

Epstein was found just two days after his wife, 56-year-old Bonnie Epstein, was found in the rubble. The Epsteins lived in unit 901 with their dog, Chase. They were snowbirds from the Northeast enjoying an early retirement from the real estate investing business.

Bonnie and David Epstein Frances Wang, CBS4

Florida was a great destination for a second home as they lived out their passion for watersports.

The couple were planning to take a trip up north to see their only son Jonathan Epstein, 26, who lives in Brooklyn.

Jonathan posted a loving tribute to them on Facebook: “... my parents were amazing people and would be touched by the outpouring of love and support we’ve received.”

Joey Feldman, Bonnie Epstein’s cousin, told the Associated Press that they had a very small family. David was a retired successful real estate investor who loved to jet ski and kite surf. Their son lives in New York.

#UPDATE 49: We have identified an additional victim that sadly and unexpectedly lost his life in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep his family and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/f9DLiMOkG4 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 4, 2021

The 23 victims who had already been identified by Miami-Dade police are: Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81; Bonnie Epstein, 56; Claudio Bonnefoy, 85; Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy, 69; a 7-year-old whose name was withheld at the family’s request; Magaly Elena Delgado, 80; Lucia Guara, 10; Emma Guara 4; Anaely Rodriguez, 42; Andreas Giannitsopoulos, 21; Hilda Noriega, 92; Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; Michael Altman, 50; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Luis Bermúdez, 26; Ana Ortiz, 46, Bermúdez’s mother; Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Stacie Fang, 54,; Anthony Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79, and Manuel LaFont, 54.