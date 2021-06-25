Miami Beach

Here are the names and stories of the missing and dead in Surfside condo collapse

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse as well as those who have been confirmed as deceased. You can search by name and filter the missing and the recovered. The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com.

People reported missing and dead in Surfside condo collapse

Profile Image of Taylor Dolven
Taylor Dolven
Taylor Dolven is a business journalist who has covered the tourism industry at the Miami Herald since 2018. Her reporting has uncovered environmental violations of cruise companies, the impact of vacation rentals on affordable housing supply, safety concerns among pilots at MIA’s largest cargo airline and the hotel industry’s efforts to delay a law meant to protect workers from sexual harassment.
