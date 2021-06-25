Here are the names and stories of the missing and dead in Surfside condo collapse

Read Next

Rescue teams carried on the search for life early Friday at the Surfside condo collapse, laboring with the threats of shifting rubble underfoot, falling debris overhead and a hurricane in the forecast.

Days of thunderstorms and intermittent downpours have destabilized the precarious pile where rescuers hope to find survivors of the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. But cracks and shifting debris detected in the unstable wing of the tower that’s still standing forced search and rescue teams to pause their work for 15 hours on Thursday while structural engineers determined it was safe to dig again.