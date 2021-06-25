Here are the names and stories of the missing and dead in Surfside condo collapse

The Miami Herald is gathering the names and stories of those who have been reported missing after the building collapse as well as those who have been confirmed as deceased. You can search by name and filter the missing and the recovered. The Herald will keep updating this list. Please send information to jchrissos@miamiherald.com or areyes@miamiherald.com.
People reported missing and dead in Surfside condo collapse
Taylor Dolven is a business journalist who has covered the tourism industry at the Miami Herald since 2018. Her reporting has uncovered environmental violations of cruise companies, the impact of vacation rentals on affordable housing supply, safety concerns among pilots at MIA’s largest cargo airline and the hotel industry’s efforts to delay a law meant to protect workers from sexual harassment.
Rescue teams carried on the search for life early Friday at the Surfside condo collapse, laboring with the threats of shifting rubble underfoot, falling debris overhead and a hurricane in the forecast.
Days of thunderstorms and intermittent downpours have destabilized the precarious pile where rescuers hope to find survivors of the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South. But cracks and shifting debris detected in the unstable wing of the tower that’s still standing forced search and rescue teams to pause their work for 15 hours on Thursday while structural engineers determined it was safe to dig again.
