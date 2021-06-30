Condo collapse live updates: Rescue crews eye tropical forecast as effort enters Day 7

Rescue crews continue to search through the rubble for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo tower that partially collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. The portion of Champlain Towers South that crumbled faces the ocean.

People who have loved ones at the condo, unaccounted for or safe, should call 305-614-1819 to notify officials. Anyone who lives at the Champlain Towers and is safe is asked to complete a Wellness Check form to help the Miami-Dade County keep track of tenants.

Here’s what we know so far:

Miami firm offering free housing to displaced condo collapse families

6:30 a.m.: Andreas King-Geovanis knows what it’s like to not have a home. To have to sleep in hotels and on the couches of friends.

He lived it in 2001, when his family moved about five blocks away from the World Trade Center. He remembers his mother was on her way to the towers when they fell.

“I was extremely, extremely fortunate to not lose anybody in my immediate family. But I remember vividly what it was like to go back to a home covered in dust, have to go through security checkpoints for months, and really just trying to get things back to normal was a challenge,” King-Geovanis said.

The 31-year-old CEO of Miami-based short-term rental company Sextant Stays sees a lot of “parallels” between 9/11 and the partial condo tower collapse in Surfside, just north of Miami Beach. He said it “feels personal,” and like a “moral obligation” to help, which is why he opened his newest property in Sunny Isles Beach weeks earlier than planned to temporarily house displaced families for free.

Hurricane season may hamper Surfside collapse rescue efforts. Authorities work to split resources

6:30 a.m.: The possibility of a busy hurricane season, already with four named storms, has authorities working on a plan so rescue efforts are not hampered at the Surfside condominium collapse.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky have requested thatFEMA deploy an additional search-and-rescue team to Surfside to free crews to handle possible storms in the next week.

“Due to the recent five-day forecast with two storms, we decided that it would be best to go ahead and activate them,” Cominsky said.

Two disturbances are being tracked in the Atlantic, but it’s too early to tell where they will go or if they will make it to storm status.

Third lawsuit filed against condo association details survivor’s experience

6:30 a.m.: A new lawsuit has been filed against the Champlain Towers South Condo Association, the third in Miami-Dade Circuit Court since the collapse last Thursday.

The suit contends the association engaged in “reckless and negligent conduct” by ignoring long-needed repairs to the building.

The class-action suit ask that similar lawsuits be consolidated, and that evidence be preserved to “determine everyone who is to blame for this tragedy and all of them be held responsible.”

Raysa Rodriguez, a retired postal worker, detailed her survival story in the suit. She witnessed chilling scenes as she raced out of Champlain Towers South, where she lived for 17 years.

“The beach side of Champlain had collapsed, pancaked,” she wrote. “I screamed in horror.”

Key facts

6:30 a.m.: Here’s what to know Wednesday morning:

▪ The death toll is 12. The number of missing is 149. The Surfside building collapsed at 1:23 a.m. Thursday. The tower fell while residents slept. The side of the building that collapsed faces the beach.

▪ President Joe Biden will visit Surfside Thursday, one week after the collapse.

▪ The National Institute of Standards and Technology, a little-known sub-agency of the Department of Commerce that investigated the fall of the Twin Towers after 9/11, is at Surfside. The agency is deciding if it will launch a full investigation into the catastrophe, and then whether to begin the painstaking process of determining what went wrong.

▪ It will likely be months or even years before engineers and other experts know exactly why a part of the Champlain Towers South came crashing down.