People

Was that pop star Joe Jonas delivering pizzas to the Surfside condo families?

Joe Jonas/Getty
Joe Jonas/Getty Getty Images

Families awaiting word of their loved ones near the site of the Surfside condo collapse got a late-night surprise.

Pop star Joe Jonas arrived Thursday to pass out pizzas at the reunification center set up at the Surfside Community Center on Collins Avenue. A blurry picture of the music star was tweeted by El Pais correspondent Antonia Laborde.

“He arrived around 11:30 p.m.,” the Washington- based journalist told the Miami Herald Friday morning. “The families didn’t react. They are very affected. I’m not sure they even recognized him.”

Read Next

We don’t know why Jonas was in South Florida. His social media doesn’t mention the Champlain Towers South collapse, in which four people are reported dead so far.

The 31-year-old former boy-bander — whose actress wife Sophie Turner gave birth to daughter Willa last summer — just listed their Los Angeles mansion for $16.75 million, so it’s possible they are looking into real estate here.

Follow more of our reporting on Condo Collapse: Disaster in Surfside
See all stories
Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  

People

Review: Hiss Golden Messenger delivers anthems for our times

June 25, 2021 11:10 AM

People

Man convicted in beating death on Chicago train platform

June 25, 2021 11:10 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service