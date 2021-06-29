On the scene: Famous faces, sports stars help out after Surfside condo disaster

Tyler Herro adiaz@miamiherald.com

Famous faces have been showing up at the site of the Surfside tower collapse, helping out with supplies, food and morale.

Among the visitors to the reunification center near the Champlain Tower South disaster site was pop star Joe Jonas, who delivered pizzas to families just hours after the middle of the night tragedy.

Also showing his support that day was Miami Heat star Tyler Herro, according to Miami Herald reporter Martin Vassolo, who tweeted video of the basketball player’s arrival with assistant coach Chris Quinn. Apparently, the local team reached out to first responders to see what they could do.

Miami Heat player Tyler Herro and assistant coach Chris Quinn just arrived near scene of partially collapsed building in Surfside. Offloading water bottles, snacks out of a truck. Police PIO said Heat called to help out. pic.twitter.com/suflnZiHDK — Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) June 24, 2021

During a Friday press conference to discuss the Tokyo Olympics, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra offered his thoughts for those affected by the collapse of the doomed 12 story condo.

“We’re thinking about all the families and everybody up there in Surfside,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers are for all the families up there and all the first responders that are helping out.”

Also on Friday, a handful of Miami Dolphins players linked up, including Jaylen Waddle and Jerome Baker, who distributed drinks and supplies, pictures on TMZ Sports showed.

Right after last week’s disaster, fellow Surfside neighbor Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner also quietly contributed to volunteers and emergency crews.

Music superstar Gloria Estefan, who is not in the area, also sent out a video message on Instagram, saying that her “heart is with everyone” and asked her fans for “prayers and good thoughts.”

Authorities are still trying to piece together why the 40 year old building collapsed but a working theory concerning the pool deck has emerged. Eleven people have been confirmed dead Tuesday, with dozens still missing.