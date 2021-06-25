A heartbreaking image. Lone white bunk beds seen amid rubble at Surfside tower collapse

A bunk bed is seen in the rubble at Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, located at 8777 Collins Avenue, a part of which collapsed in the early morning in Surfside, Florida, Thursday, June 24, 2021. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

As emergency crews search for the missing in the Surfside tower tragedy, perhaps one chilling image has stood out most.

Amid the massive, gaping, debris-filled hole that is now Champlain Towers South is a white bunk bed set that could belong to a child or teenager. A black desk chair is next to it.

The furniture was left amid the destruction, perilously close to the precipice in what appears to be the penthouse apartment. The structure has no front walls, like a ghastly, giant dollhouse.

The top bed is still horizontal but appears to have no sheets or blankets, only a mattress. The bottom bed sags at a sickeningly surreal angle, still decked in pink, flowered sheets and two pillows. A white ladder on one side stands erect; a ladder on the bed’s other side is mangled and crushed.

On Thursday, Local 10 reported that the apartment with the beds belongs to attorney Linda March, an attorney who moved to Surfside from New York.

Part of the 12-story oceanfront condominium on the Atlantic Ocean came crashing down early Thursday morning when 55 units collapsed. More than 150 people are still unaccounted for and four have been confirmed dead.