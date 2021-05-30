2 killed and more than 20 wounded in mass shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade, police say

Miami-Dade police are investigating a mass shooting that has injured several people in north Miami-Dade, west of Miami Gardens. ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

Two people were killed and up to 25 people wounded in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade, officials say. One of those injured is in critical condition, according to police.

Just before 12:40 a.m., authorities were called to reports of a shooting in the 7600 block of Northwest 186th Street, an unincorporated area of the county west of Miami Gardens, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Two people were founded dead in the shooting and 20 to 25 wounded were taken to several hospitals, police said in a morning briefing.

This is the second major shooting in the Miami area this weekend. Late Friday into Saturday, one person was killed and six others wounded in a drive-by shooting in Wynwood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.