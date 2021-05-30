Sickening drive-by shootings in Miami-Dade are not inevitable. We all have a role in stopping them | Editorial

Family and friends of people injured in an early-Sunday shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade hold hands and pray outside the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami Herald

All hopes for a relatively quiet Memorial Day weekend in Greater Miami died in a barrage of bullets, starting late Friday night in the Wynwood area. Two people were killed. Unfortunately, it was not a one-off. It continued in another part of town at a banquet-hall concert early Sunday morning in Northwest Miami-Dade County. Two more people died. About 25 were injured.

The violence is sickening. Because of the loss of life, first and foremost. Because of the inability to get a handle on gang wars. Because every gun-control measure in the world likely won’t make a dent in criminals’ access to stolen guns. Because of the loss of any sense of security.

We’re seeing a disturbing pattern here.

Recently, Zedekiah Peacock, 20, a local rapper, was shot and killed in a drive-by at Northwest 61st Street and 31st Avenue. Two other bystanders were wounded.

Minutes after Peacock died, another man outside an apartment complex was shot and killed in a drive-by in Opa-Locka. A second person was wounded.

Several days ago, surveillance video obtained by the Miami Herald showed a dramatic car chase and shooting. At least one gunman hanging out the passenger-side of a black car shooting at a white car near Casino Jai-Alai Miami. Three bystanders on the street were were injured.

Unfortunately, we are emerging from one pandemic and plunging into another.

Two weeks ago, Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo held a news conference with Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle.

Acevedo announced a coalition to crack down on crime, launching an intense 90-day campaign, sparked by the lack of an arrest in the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old at a party back in January. That, too, was a drive-by.

“The crooks are not sleeping. They are not observing holidays,” Acevedo said.

Memorial Day, included.

This is not just law enforcement fight. It’s a moral, community and public-health crisis, meaning many more of us must play a role in eradicating such tragedies. For instance, witnesses to violence must come forward. However, they must also be protected. They have every right to be frightened.

This weekend’s shootings are not just tragedies, they speak ill of this community presenting itself as world-class, eager to lure new, high-skilled residents.

Because the shooters don’t care, it’s imperative that the rest of us do.