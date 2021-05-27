Dramatic video captures car chase and shooting near Casino Jai-Alai Miami; 3 injured

Police officers were investigating a wild car chase and shooting near Casino Miami Jai-Alai that left at least three people injured on Thursday evening.

Surveillance obtained by the Miami Herald shows a dramatic car chase — with at least one gunman hanging out of the passenger-side of a dark-colored car shooting at a white car. Another video obtained by the Herald depicts a white car in a business parking lot reversing and crashing into a concrete pole — all to the sounds of a flurry of gunshots and screams.

The shooting happened in the area of Northwest 37th Avenue and 36th Street. At least two people struck by gunfire were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Information on their condition was unavailable.

Miami-Dade police is now handling the investigation.

WTVJ-NBC 6 reported that the shooting took place before 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found two or three people with apparent gunshot wounds. WPLG-10 said three people were injured, two were shot and one was grazed by a bullet.

PIO is on scene at NW 37th Avenue and 36th Street reference an ongoing shooting investigation. Please continue to avoid the area of NW 32-37 Avenue on 36th St. pic.twitter.com/ZtIoz0avGo — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 28, 2021

The Miami Police Department advised people to avoid the area between Northwest 32nd and 37th Avenue on 36th Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.