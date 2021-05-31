Police release video of gunmen, vehicle at scene of Miami-Dade rap concert mass shooting

Miami-Dade police on Monday released new surveillance video of the weekend mass shooting that killed two people and injured 21 others outside of a rap concert in Northwest Miami-Dade.

The video shows the three gunmen in ski masks and hoodies getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder. They run out of the camera’s view, towards the El Mula Banquet Hall, which is near the Country Club of Miami.

Police say the suspects fired dozens of bullets into the crowd that had gathered outside of the banquet hall for a rap album release concert Sunday. Other people in the parking lot shot back. Cameras then recorded the three gunmen rushing back to the SUV and driving off.

Investigators on Monday said during a news conference that the targeted attack was connected to an ongoing rivalry between two groups. Detectives believe the target or targets were standing in front of the banquet hall at the time of the shooting.

Other surveillance video obtained by the Miami Herald shows the white SUV moving slowly through the parking lot shortly before the shooting occurred.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the vehicle or knows who the gunmen are to contact them. You can stay anonymous by calling Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477. You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip.”

You could be eligible for a reward of up to $30,000, which is being offered with the assistance of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Camping World CEO and “The Proft” host Marcus Lemonis has also offered a separate reward of $100,000 for the arrest and conviction of those involved.