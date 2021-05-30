‘The Profit’ host Marcus Lemonis offering $100,000 for help in rap concert shooting

Two killed, up to 25 injured in mass shooting: Miami-Dade police Miami-Dade police are investigating a mass shooting at a concert that has killed two people and injured 20 to 25 others in North Miami-Dade, near Miami Gardens. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Marcus Lemonis, millionaire and CEO of retail company Camping World, is offering $100,000 to anyone who helps Miami-Dade county police arrest and convict the suspect or suspects in a Sunday mass shooting outside a rap concert.

Lemonis, known for his show “The Profit,” announced the reward on Twitter Sunday.

I’m offering a $100,000 reward to help authorities in my hometown @MiamiDadePD arrest and convict the suspect/suspects .. pass this on .. https://t.co/f9muvEqmp4 — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) May 30, 2021

The early Sunday morning shooting, which killed two and hospitalized up to 25 people, occurred in Northwest Miami-Dade in the 7600 block of Northwest 186th Street, according to police. Outside El Mula Banquet Hall, which was rented out for the concert, police say three people with assault rifles and handguns exited an SUV and started shooting at random into the crowd after midnight.

Local officials have responded to Lemonis’ offer on Twitter.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava thanked him and wrote in a tweet, “I know with your help and great generosity we can bring these killers to justice.”

In another tweet, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez wrote that he is “grateful for this contribution.” He added “this is our community, we are stronger together. We need our county to step up with information.”

Those who know anything about the shooting can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.