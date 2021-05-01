We’ll keep telling stories of hope and accountability amid COVID. Here’s how you can help.

Dear Reader,

It’s been nearly three months since I made the Miami-South Florida community my new home. In that time, I’ve discovered a place rich with plenty of news and great stories to be told. I’ve discovered a need for the Miami Herald to reconnect with these communities because there are even more stories to experience from others. These stories, after all, comprise the fabric of our communities.

I’ve also been reminded about the important role journalists play in holding our community leaders accountable. This accountability ultimately makes our communities better.

As more in-person communication begins to occur (I am fully vaccinated, by the way, and encourage others to do the same), I am getting out more. Every chance I get, whether in person or on a virtual call with a community or business leader, I speak about the incredible local journalism coming from the Miami Herald newsroom and the talented journalists behind the bylines.

The importance of our local news coverage cannot be overstated. Every day, we deliver on our local news mission through our numerous news products — from the website, to newsletters, podcasts, videos, direct social and mobile interactions, the e-edition and printed newspaper.

Our continued coverage of COVID-19 has had impact. We have answered questions submitted by readers across Miami and South Florida about issues related to vaccine rollout and we have reported on the daily number of new cases and deaths. Our coverage has also been deep with analysis on the racial divide with vaccinations and stories about how some vulnerable communities have been underserved during the vaccine distribution. These are the stories that make a difference and that lead to change.

Our visual journalism team this year produced an amazing five-part series — ICU: Inside the COVID Unit, Battling the Coronavirus in Miami — that gave an exclusive behind the scenes look at how doctors, nurses and staff at Jackson South have coped with the pandemic since the spring of 2020.

Earlier this month we began a series of stories about Florida’s Birth-Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association, also called NICA, that aims to lower obstetricians’ malpractice costs while providing families of those who suffer the most severe birth injuries with monetary compensation and “medically necessary” health care. It prevents parents from suing, even if the doctor or hospital may have made an egregious mistake. Most recently, because of our reporting, legislation was introduced to overhaul the program. And speaking of legislation, no one covers the Florida Legislature as thoroughly as the Miami Herald.

As a mother I was moved by our coverage on the impact that the pandemic is having on children and their education. I was also moved by our coverage of the childcare crisis resulting from the pandemic. Even before the pandemic, South Florida working families struggled to find safe, affordable and convenient childcare. COVID-19 worsened the situation and made childcare a significant obstacle to upward mobility. The Miami Herald spent several months exploring the issue and possible solutions.

There are so many more examples of the Miami Herald’s focus on accountability such as our coverage of the achievement gap in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools. And, we are trying new things. In March, we launched a new newsletter for readers called the 44 percent to promote our coverage of Black and brown communities.

Even as we tell these important stories, we have also found ways to showcase the uniqueness of South Florida. I hope you didn’t miss our guide on the best places to eat in Miami and another guide on new Miami restaurants. You’ll want to check them out at miami.com. Both guides offer a personalized experience on local dining.

Everything that we do is driven by our desire to make the communities and businesses we serve strong and more successful. This great journalism can only happen when we have strong relationships with our readers. We recognize and acknowledge the support of our readers, and business partners.

Like other newsrooms across the country we have been challenged by the changing landscape of media but we have continued to hold the line. And, we’ve had to think creatively about how we grow readership. Thank you to the many who have supported the Miami Herald. As one supporter wrote, “our democracy depends on a well informed public. Newspapers like the Miami Herald … are a foundation to democracy.”

The Miami Herald has partnered with Journalism Funding Partners to strengthen our public interest pandemic coverage. You can help support our strengthened pandemic and recovery coverage through a tax-deductible donation.

This spring, we’ll continue reporting on what matters — including the ongoing fight to stop the spread of COVID-19 and efforts to vaccinate populations across our community. We’ll tell stories of hope and accountability, and the news you need to ensure you stay protected. Again, we couldn’t do it without community support.

— Monica R. Richardson, Miami Herald Executive Editor