The 44 Percent: New newsletter highlights Black community’s role in Miami’s founding

The Miami Herald will launch a new newsletter to promote its coverage of Black and brown communities. Entitled “The 44 Percent,” the newsletter draws its name from the percentage of people who were Black and voted to incorporate the city of Miami in 1896.

Before the high rises, before the blockbuster films, before the art scene, Miami was just a sprawling plot of land that needed to be incorporated.

In 1896, Florida State law required a minimum of 300 registered voters for a city’s incorporation. Miami had more than enough to fulfill the requirement — but not all were white men. Many, in fact, were Black workers employed by Henry Flagler to help clear the land for the Royal Palm Hotel.

Toiling in the fields, however, was far from some 162 Black men’s minds on July 28, 1896. Rather than report to work, they had received strict instructions to attend an incorporation meeting in the then-Miami business district. Their presence proved crucial: those 162 constituted 44 percent of the voters who established Miami. An African American by the name of A.C. Lightburn was also said to have given the most rousing speech in support of incorporation.

From the very beginning, Black people played a key role in Miami history. Without those 162 men, Miami’s reputation as an international paradise might never have taken flight.

“We made Miami,” said Dorothy Fields, the founder of The Black Archives. “Those first 50 years, without the Black laborers, we would not have had Miami moving forward and certainly not what we have now. Not enough credit is given to the laborers.”

It is for this reason that we decided to name the Miami Herald’s new newsletter “The 44 Percent,” which debuts this week. The title represents not just a commitment to recognizing Miami history but also to honoring the sacrifices of those 162 people, who labored in harsh and unforgiving conditions. Their contributions in shaping Miami have long been lost in history. Now, their memory will be honored weekly as we bring you up to date on stories and events of greatest interest to Black Miamians.

The 44 Percent newsletter will be delivered each Thursday. Sign up for it at MiamiHerald.com/The44Percent.