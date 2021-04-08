More from the series
Birth and Betrayal
A Florida program designed to protect OB-GYNS from huge malpractice bills deprives families of their right to sue in the event of a birth gone terribly wrong. It provides a one-time payment and promises to cover lifetime medical expenses. Some hard-pressed parents report a bureaucratic nightmare that’s anything but supportive.
When births go terribly wrong, Florida protects doctors and forces parents to pay the price
Distraught over dead son, mom can’t sue doctor. Doctor can threaten to sue her, though
Mom was consumed with caring for brain-damaged son. Florida could have paid her. It didn’t
Their boy lived 8 days. They’ll spend the rest of their lives wondering what went wrong
A parent’s worst nightmare and the program that is supposed to help
The Florida Birth Related Neurological Injury Compensation Association, or NICA, may be the most obscure program in state government. If you’ve encountered NICA, it was likely at the most painful time in your life.
For many families, NICA seemed like a good deal — a lifetime of health care coverage for their child without the uncertainty, expense and time of a lawsuit. But some parents say what they got was quite a bit different.
