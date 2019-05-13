Deaths, shootings and arrests in Miami-Dade during Rolling Loud weekend

Shooting outside Trump Resort In Sunny Isles One person was killed Sunday afternoon in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, police say, after what appears to be a shooting incident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person was killed Sunday afternoon in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Miami in Sunny Isles Beach, police say, after what appears to be a shooting incident.

During the three days the Rolling Loud festival, which claims to be the “Largest Hip-Hop Festival in the World,” thumped in Hard Rock Stadium, the following occurred in Miami-Dade County.

AND IF YOU DIDN’T ENJOY ROLLING LOUD DESPITE THE HICCUPS, STAY HOME NEXT YEAR



THIS IS HIP-HOP — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) May 13, 2019

On I-95

▪ Miami-Dade police were putting crime scene tape around a party bus Friday morning after what Florida Highway Patrol said was a 6:30 a.m. drive-by shooting on southbound Interstate 95 around Northwest 125th Street. One person was hit, FHP said. TMZ.com reported the bus had rapper Young Thug’s entourage and the shots were fired at Young Thug, riding in a car next to the bus. A spokesman for Young Thug told TMZ that Young Thug wasn’t there, but shots were fired at DJ Keyz.

Friday night in South Beach, 24-year-old rapper AAB Hellabandz (real name: Ameer Golston) was killed in a shooting on Española Way in South Beach. Florencia Paz El Nuevo Herald

On South Beach

▪ Friday night in South Beach, 24-year-old rapper AAB Hellabandz (real name: Ameer Golston) was killed in a shooting that hospitalized another person in stable condition, according to Miami Beach police. Two police pursuits ended in no arrests and one crash involving two police cruisers. The shooting remains under investigation. Hellabandz had hits “Hatn,” “Hellabandz” (with Freeband Slime), “Facts” and “Count Wrong.”

In Miami Gardens

▪ Before Pompano Beach rapper Kodak Black could take the Rolling Loud stage Saturday night, he was arrested at Hard Rock Stadium on weapons charges by Miami-Dade police with ATF and U.S. Marshals present. As of Monday morning, the performer who legally changed his name from Dieuson Octave to Bill Kapri remained in the Federal Detention Center in downtown Miami. Kodak Black has been arrested several times previously.

SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A Sunny Isles Beach police officer works near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Joe Raedle Getty Images

In Sunny Isles Beach

▪ On Sunday, a fight in front of the Trump International Beach Resort Hotel Miami in Sunny Isles Beach was followed by the shooting of 19-year-old Kaylyn Long as she sat inside a car; the grazing of a 5-year-old in town from Texas; and the killing of 43-year-old Mohama Jradi, a Hertz employee hit by a stray bullet in the strip mall parking lot across the street.

Aventura, Sunny Isles and Miami-Dade police are investigating whether a shooting minutes earlier and less than a mile away might have been connected.

Four men were detained for questioning when their silver GMC Yukon was stopped heading into the Hard Rock Stadium parking lot.

While many music media outlets said the shooting involved NBA Youngboy and one witness who said she saw the fight and Long shooting said she was Youngboy’s girlfriend, neither has been confirmed yet by police.

Ain’t no one die — Rolling Loud (@RollingLoud) May 13, 2019