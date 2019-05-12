Photo gallery: Shooting scene in Sunny Isles | Sunday, May 12, 2019

SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers stand near a van where an individual was found shot to death after a shooting close by that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate both of the scenes near the Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A person looks on as a Sunny Isles Beach police officer stands near a van where an individual was found shot to death after a shooting close by that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate both of the scenes near the Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the entrance to the Trump International Beach Resort as they investigate a shooting that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on the street in front of the resort on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the entrance to the Trump International Beach Resort as they investigate a shooting that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on the street in front of the resort on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
Credit Twitter: @madisonXcassidy
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A Sunny Isles Beach police officer works near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil’ WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil’ WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Amy Harris
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers stand near a van where an individual was found shot to death after a shooting close by that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate both of the scenes near the Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: People wait to cross the street as Sunny Isles Beach police officers investigate a shooting that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on the street in front of the Trump International Beach Resort on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A flat rear tire is seen on the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the entrance to the Trump International Beach Resort as they investigate a shooting that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on the street in front of the resort on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers stand near a van where an individual was found shot to death after a shooting close by that reports say involved rapper NBA Youngboy on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate both of the scenes near the Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A Sunny Isles Beach police officer works near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A Sunny Isles Beach police officer works near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: A Sunny Isles Beach police officer works near the vehicle reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images
SUNNY ISLES, FLORIDA - MAY 12: Sunny Isles Beach police officers work near the black Suburban SUV that reports say is the vehicle rapper NBA Youngboy was riding in when a shooting took place on May 12, 2019 in Sunny Isles, Florida. Police continue to investigate the scene in front of Trump International Beach Resort. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle
Getty Images