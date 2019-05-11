Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Miami on weapons charges

Kodak Black performs on the “Dab Stage” at the Rolling Loud music festival on Dec. 16, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. Jay L. Clendenin TNS

Miami rapper Kodak Black was arrested in Miami-Dade on Saturday night on weapons charges, sources tell the Miami Herald.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was supposed to perform Saturday night at the Rolling Loud music festival at Hard Rock Stadium.

The arrest was made by police from Miami-Dade’s Northside Station and the federal agents. He faces states and federal charges.

This is the rapper’s second recent arrest. Last month, he was arrested on drug and weapons charges as he tried to cross from Canada into the United States, authorities said.

Black has become a high-profile rapper, but has also been arrested numerous times for weapons and drugs in recent years. That includes an arrest in Broward County for numerous charges, including grand theft, marijuana possession, and child neglect.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.