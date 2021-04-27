Vaccine site at Inter Miami’s Fort Lauderdale stadium no longer requires an appointment

The COVID-19 vaccine site at Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale will no longer require appointments.

The site will now offer first-dose Pfizer shots Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until it gives 250 shots per day. The site is a walk-up, which means you will wait standing in line instead of in your car.

The change comes a few days after Broward Health stopped administering first-dose shots. Before, people who wanted to get the vaccine at the stadium also had to schedule an appointment through the hospital’s website.

People 16 and older are eligible for Pfizer. While you don’t need to get vaccinated in the county where you live, proof of Florida residency is required.

Teens 16 and 17 will need to show proof of age (driver’s license or birth certificate or current passport) and have a parent or legal guardian with them to show proof of residency and to sign a consent form.