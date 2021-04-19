Hey, Curious305: Do I need a Florida driver’s license or ID for a walk-up vaccination?

Editor’s Note: This article was inspired by questions submitted from Miami Herald reader Carlos through Curious305, our community-powered reporting series that solicits questions from readers about Miami-Dade, Broward, the Florida Keys and the rest of the Sunshine State. Submit your question here or scroll down to fill out our form.

Hey, Curious305: Do I need a Florida driver’s license or ID to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the places where no appointment is needed?

Floridians don’t need to get the COVID-19 vaccine in the county where they live, but proof of state residency is required. This is the rule at all vaccine sites, including the ones that don’t require appointments. The rule was established in January to stop vaccine tourism, or foreigners traveling to Florida to get the shots.

Residents need to show a Florida driver’s license or state-issued photo ID card. Teens 16 and 17 also need to show proof of age (driver’s license or birth certificate or current passport) and have a parent or legal guardian with them at the vaccination to sign a consent form.

Snowbirds or seasonal residents, including international and out-of-state students, can still get a shot, but they will need to show two forms of residency proof instead of one. At least one South Florida hospital is trying to make vaccinations easier for college students who might not have all the necessary documents.

Here’s what to know:

Who is considered a snowbird or seasonal resident in Florida?

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees vaccine distribution, says a snowbird or “seasonal resident” for the purpose of a COVID-19 vaccine is:

Anyone who temporarily lives in Florida at least 31 consecutive days each calendar year and maintains a temporary residence in the state. They must also return to the state or jurisdiction of their residence at least once each calendar year and be registered to vote or pay income tax in another state or jurisdiction.

Florida is now requiring residents and snowbirds or seasonal residents to show proof that they live in the state to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. Florida Department of Health

Florida COVID vaccine: What proof do snowbirds need to show?

The Florida Department of Health says snowbirds will need to show two of the following to be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

▪ A deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet or residential rental or lease agreement.

▪ A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days before registration.

▪ A utility bill, not more than 2 months old.

▪ Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings, or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old.

▪ Mail from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.

Can snowbirds who live with a permanent Florida resident get the vaccine?

Seasonal residents who live with a permanent Florida resident, including a parent, step-parent or a legal guardian, can get the COVID-19 vaccine. You’ll just need to bring proof that the person you are living with is a Florida resident (refer to list above for what qualifies as proof) and a statement from the person that you are residing with him or her.

How can international or out-of-state students get a COVID vaccine in Florida?

Camila Gutierrez, 21, FIU junior, left, shares a fist-bump with UF pharmacy student Jason Rodriguez, right, after receiving her vaccination at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Florida. On Thursday, April15, 2021, Jackson launched a COVID-19 vaccination initiative with colleges and universities in Miami-Dade County, which include Barry University, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Miami Dade College and University of Miami. Through this partnership, students who are Florida residents, as well as out-of-state and international students, are allowed to sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment via our online portal. Carl Juste cjuste@miamiherald.com

International or out-of-state college and university students can get a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida if they meet the criteria for snowbirds.

However, students that attend Florida International University, the University of Miami, Miami Dade College, Florida Memorial University or Barry University have another option.

Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network, has partnered with the five schools to make vaccinations easier for their international and out-of-state students. Students who get an appointment through Jackson Health’s online portal will just need to show their student ID, along with a driver’s license or passport, to get a shot.

What about undocumented immigrants?

While the federal government has said that anyone, regardless of immigration status, should be allowed to get the shot, undocumented immigrants across the country are struggling to get vaccinated, including in Florida.

Some Florida Democrats are now calling on Gov. Ron DeSantis to loosen state residency requirements to make vaccine access easier for undocumented immigrants.

We do know that Miami-Dade run appointment-only sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex accept farmworker IDs, often issued by organizations like WeCount!, as proof of residency.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County told the Miami Herald it was working with several agencies that provide services to the agricultural and migrant communities to obtain the necessary information. Agencies include Farmworker Association of Florida (Miami-Dade County Office), the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations (COFFO), and M.U.J.E.R.

Miami-Dade health department spokeswoman Olga Connor said they’ve held two vaccine events with a grower, where information was provided by the employer, including a work ID, and that they are working with other growers to host more events.

Miami Herald staff writers Ana Claudia Chacin, Jimena Tavel and Monique O. Madan contributed to this report.