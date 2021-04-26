J&J COVID vaccines are back at MDC North. Here’s what to know if you want to get a shot

J&J vaccines are back at Miami Dade College North campus again now that the federal government has lifted its national pause, saying that its benefits outweighed the risk of developing blood clots.

The single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine resumed Sunday at MDC North and the other FEMA hub sites in Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville. And while the state saw low demand for the shot at MDC North, officials are expecting that the pace will pick up again.

If you want to get vaccinated at MDC North, here’s what to know:

Which COVID-19 vaccines are available at MDC North? Who can get the shot?

MDC North has J&J and Pfizer shots available. People 16 and older can get Pfizer, which requires two shots, 21 days apart. People 18 and older can get the one shot J&J.

Anyone who gets the shot will need to sign a screening and consent form, which now has more questions on underlying conditions. The form will be available on site and can also be found at the Florida Department of Health’s website.

Proof of Florida residency is required. Teens 16 and 17 will need to show proof of age and have a parent or legal guardian with them at the vaccination to show proof of residency and sign the consent form.

Can I pick the vaccine I want? Do I need an appointment?

Yes, people 18 and older can pick the vaccine they want but it will depend on availability. Teens 16 and 17 can only get Pfizer.

The site doesn’t require appointments, so you can just show up and wait in line. Preregistration is available through Florida’s statewide system but officials say it’s faster to just show up.

MDC North vaccine site hours of operation? Is it a drive-thru or walk-up site?

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and it’s a walk-up, which means you wait standing in line.

Is J&J safe? Who can I ask if I have questions?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration lifted the J&J pause Friday, April 23, after determining that its benefits outweighed the risks of developing rare blood clots.

As of April 23, the CDC says 15 women out of the more than 8 million people who got J&J in the United States developed thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome, a serious condition that involves blood clots with low platelets.

While the CDC says that women younger than 50 should be aware of the condition, it considers the syndrome to be rare for all women and even more rare for men of all ages and women 50 years and older.

If you have questions about the shot, you can refer to the CDC’s J&J FAQ guide. For specific questions about J&J and your health, speak with your doctor.