Appointments no longer required at Fort Lauderdale, Davie, other Broward vaccine sites

All state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Broward County will no longer require appointments. Now, you can just show up and wait in line for your shot.

The Florida Department of Health in Broward County announced the change Thursday, April 15.

Those who already had an appointment scheduled at one of the vaccine sites can either keep their time or visit any of the sites during their hours of operation. A Miami-Dade state-run site at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens also recently stopped taking appointments.

Which COVID-19 vaccine do the Broward sites give?

All of the state-run sites in Broward County give Pfizer, which requires two shots 21 days apart.

That means anyone 16 and older is eligible for a shot. Proof of Florida residency, like a driver’s license, will be required. Teens 16 and 17 will need to show proof of age (driver’s license, birth certificate, current passport) and have a parent or legal guardian with them at the vaccination site. They will need to sign a consent form.

Are the Broward sites drive-thru or walk-up?

All but one of the Broward Department of Health sites no longer requiring appointments are drive-thru. One is a walk-up, which means you wait standing in line instead of in your car. Any Florida resident is eligible to get a vaccine at the Broward sites. See the list of sites below. For hours of operation, visit https://www.broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx

Drive-thru sites

▪ Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave. in Davie

▪ Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Pl. in Lauderhill

▪ Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise

▪ Pompano Beach Citi Centre, 1955 N. Federal Hwy. in Pompano Beach

▪ Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd. in Deerfield Beach

▪ Snyder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale

▪ T.Y. Park, 3300 N. Park Rd. in Hollywood

▪ Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Rd. in Coconut Creek

Walk-up site

▪ Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd, in Coral Springs