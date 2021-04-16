First-dose Pfizer shots coming back to federal hub sites in Florida during J&J pause

A temperature reading is taken of each person prior to receiving a COVID-19 vaccination by Department of Defense medical personnel at the FEMA-supported Miami Dade College North Campus vaccine site. cjuste@miamiherald.com

First-dose Pfizer shots will soon be available again at Miami Dade College North campus and the other FEMA hub sites in Tampa, Jacksonville and Orlando, to increase vaccine access during the state’s ongoing J&J pause.

The shots will be available again starting Tuesday, April 20. MDC North and the other FEMA hub sites will also continue to offer second-dose Pfizer shots.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management, which oversees the state’s vaccine distribution, confirmed the change to the Miami Herald on Friday.

It comes a few days after Florida stopped using Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, as was recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, while officials investigate reports of rare blood clots.

“Right now, we anticipate first-dose capacity will be lower than the 3,000 doses the site was previously administering. However, more information on first-dose capacity will be available Monday, April 19,” the division said in an email.

The four FEMA hub sites are expected to close May 26.

“The state understands residents may have concerns that they will not be able to receive their second dose Pfizer vaccine prior to the sites closing,” the division said in an email. “However, the state and FEMA are committed to ensuring that all individuals who receive their first dose at a federally supported vaccination site are able to receive their second dose.”

This article will be updated.